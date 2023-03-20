United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.