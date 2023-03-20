UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.50. 424,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,307. The firm has a market cap of $446.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.26 and a 200 day moving average of $510.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

