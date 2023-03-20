Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Buys $18,058.95 in Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) CEO Allan Marshall acquired 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $18,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,588,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,441.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Allan Marshall acquired 4,334 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $18,766.22.

Shares of UPXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Upexi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

UPXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Upexi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Upexi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

