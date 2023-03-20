Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 1,876,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,719,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,284 shares of company stock worth $975,908. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

