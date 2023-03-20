Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.13.

Shares of MTN traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,593. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $271.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

