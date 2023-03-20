Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VALE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 1.3 %

VALE stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.