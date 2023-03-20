Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

SBUX traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 959,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,640. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

