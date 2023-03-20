Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 344.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,536 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 372.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 283,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,454. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

