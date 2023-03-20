Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 559,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,018. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

