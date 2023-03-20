Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 44.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 21.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BX traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

