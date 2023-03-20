Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 443.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,769,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,160,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.22. 140,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

