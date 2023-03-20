Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $10.74 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $78.81. 880,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.