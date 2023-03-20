Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 229.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.17. 1,875,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

