Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $6.34 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,368. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.