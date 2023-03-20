Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.4 %

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 7,058,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,200,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

