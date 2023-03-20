Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 410,951 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,951 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,154. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

