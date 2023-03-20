Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $324.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

VMI opened at $297.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.83 and its 200 day moving average is $312.01.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,679,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.