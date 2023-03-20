Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 4.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $187.65. 16,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average of $188.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

