Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $45,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,208. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

