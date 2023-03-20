Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Lifted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 10.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $66,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,840. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

