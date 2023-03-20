Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,259 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

