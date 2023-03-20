Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $70,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,708. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.