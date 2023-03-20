Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $151.29 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

