Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s Largest Position

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $362.95. 1,337,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,167. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

