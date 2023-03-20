Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTI stock opened at $195.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $267.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.83.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.