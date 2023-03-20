Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRNS. Citigroup raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after acquiring an additional 428,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,511,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,075,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

