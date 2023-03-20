Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.27.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

