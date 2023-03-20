Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Vericel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.