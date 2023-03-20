Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTNR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

