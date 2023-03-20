Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTNR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

