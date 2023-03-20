Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $927.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

