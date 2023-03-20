VirtualMeta 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,183.97 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $31,183.97 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00335094 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,865.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

