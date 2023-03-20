Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNO. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VNO opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.