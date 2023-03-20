VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 5.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 50,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 248,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

VTEX Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $676.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $8,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,245,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

