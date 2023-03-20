Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.02 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00013848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $105.20 million and $22.02 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

