Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($177.42) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WCH traded down €4.70 ($5.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €142.95 ($153.71). The stock had a trading volume of 263,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($201.18).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.