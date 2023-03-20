Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

