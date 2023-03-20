Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.89 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $374.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

