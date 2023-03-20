Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.17 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,294,191 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

