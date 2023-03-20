WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.25 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 337,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

