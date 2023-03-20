Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2023 – Acadia Healthcare is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Acadia Healthcare had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $70.45. 720,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

