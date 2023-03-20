Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GSK (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GSK (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:
- 3/20/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,700 ($20.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/17/2023 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating.
- 3/14/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/8/2023 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 2,000 ($24.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/2/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/28/2023 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 2,000 ($24.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/24/2023 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/21/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/14/2023 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,730 ($21.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/2/2023 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,510 ($18.40) price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/1/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/1/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,245 ($15.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/1/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,575 ($19.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/31/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/26/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/25/2023 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/19/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
GSK Trading Up 1.1 %
GSK stock traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,416.40 ($17.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,022. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.79). The stock has a market cap of £57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.55.
GSK Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,495.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
