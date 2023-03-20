Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siltronic (WAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siltronic (FRA: WAF) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €83.00 ($89.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €74.00 ($79.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

3/9/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/27/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/13/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €91.00 ($97.85) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/2/2023 – Siltronic was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of WAF stock traded down €0.45 ($0.48) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €68.20 ($73.33). 64,848 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.21. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a one year high of €153.20 ($164.73).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

