Wells Fargo & Company Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $360.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

Adobe stock opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,133 shares of company stock worth $9,022,728. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.