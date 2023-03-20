Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

