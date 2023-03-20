Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 719.98 and a quick ratio of 628.35.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

