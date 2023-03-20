Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154,392 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Featured Articles

