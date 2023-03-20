Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance
Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.49.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.
