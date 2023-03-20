Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Weyco Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.
Weyco Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 31.27%.
Institutional Trading of Weyco Group
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
