Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker's stock.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

