White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,346.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,453.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,389.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $1,030.38 and a twelve month high of $1,560.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

