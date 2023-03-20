Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on WLDN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Willdan Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 378,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
