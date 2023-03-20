Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $223.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $43,425,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,699,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,333,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

